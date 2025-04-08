Maine sues USDA for defunding meals for children as retaliation over trans athletes

Augusta, Maine - The State of Maine on Monday sued the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) over its decision to defund school meals for children because of disagreements on transgender athletes.

Maine is suing the USDA over threats to defund school meals in the state unless a law protecting transgender people against discrimination is revoked. © Collage: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Maine's lawsuit came in response to the Trump administration's decision to withhold federal funding because the state refused to comply with an executive order on transgender women in sports.

The order effectively bans transgender women from participating in women's sports based on the claim that a local law prohibiting discrimination is in breach of Title IX of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

In the lawsuit, Maine's attorney general Aaron Frey argues that the decision by the USDA to withhold funding violates the US government's responsibility to keep children safe because it effectively cuts free school meals.

"Under the banner of keeping children safe, the Trump administration is illegally withholding grant funds that go to keeping children fed," Frey said in a statement.

"This action is necessary to remind the president that Maine will not be bullied into violating the law."