Marco Rubio addresses Trump's commitment to NATO and makes demand to members

Brussels, Belgium - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told nervous NATO members on Thursday that Washington remained committed to the alliance – if they agree to massively ramp up their military spending targets.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NATO members that US President Donald Trump continues to support the alliance. © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

President Donald Trump has rattled Europe by casting doubt on his willingness to defend all allies, and by reaching out to Russia over the war in Ukraine – before further raising tensions with his latest trade tariffs.

"Some of this hysteria and hyperbole that I see in the global media and some domestic media in the United States about NATO is unwarranted," Rubio said on his first visit to meet his NATO counterparts in Brussels.

"President Trump's made clear he supports NATO. We're going to remain in NATO," he said.

Ahead of NATO's June summit in The Hague, Trump has demanded that the alliance more than double its current spending target to 5% of GDP – more than any, including Washington, spend now.

"We do want to leave here with an understanding that we are on a pathway, a realistic pathway to every single one of the members committing and fulfilling a promise to reach up to five percent spending, and that includes the United States," Rubio said.

"No one expects you're gonna be able to do this in one year or two. But the pathway has to be real," Rubio said.

He insisted that Trump was "not against NATO. He is against a NATO that does not have the capabilities that it needs to fulfil the obligations."