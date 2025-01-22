Marco Rubio vows to ditch climate and "cultural" priorities in State Department

Washington DC - New Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he will rid the State Department of work on climate and "cultural" issues, saying President Donald Trump would emphasize the "basics of diplomacy."

The approach marks a sharp turnaround from diplomacy under former President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who, among other appointments, named the first-ever US special envoy on LGBTQ+ rights abroad.

"We must return to the basics of diplomacy by eliminating our focus on political and cultural causes that are divisive at home and deeply unpopular abroad," Rubio said in a statement.

"This will allow us to conduct a pragmatic foreign policy in cooperation with other nations to advance our core national interests."

On climate, a top priority for Biden, who ramped up clean energy and international assistance for worst-hit countries, Rubio said that the State Department would instead focus on Trump's goal of "a return to American energy dominance."

"We must leverage our strengths and do away with climate policies that weaken America," Rubio said, while promising still to support "sensible environmental protections."

Rubio said that the State Department would also "no longer undertake any activities that facilitate or encourage mass migration," a veiled reference to work to resettle refugees, and would eliminate previous diversity goals in hiring.