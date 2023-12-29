Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips to debate in New Hampshire as Biden skips out

Manchester, New Hampshire - Democratic primary candidates Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips are set to debate in New Hampshire without frontrunner and incumbent President Joe Biden .

Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips are scheduled to face off on January 8 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester, hosted by New England College.

Fellow Democratic contender Cenk Uygur is not expected to participate since he is not currently polling at or above 5%, as stipulated in the qualification requirements.

The matchup comes as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has gone all in on Biden's reelection campaign and declined to hold any presidential primary debates in the 2024 cycle.

Biden, who holds a strong lead in the 2024 primary, is not lined up to take part in the upcoming New Hampshire debate.

In fact, the president's name is not set to appear on the New Hampshire ballot after the DNC chose to hold the first primary in South Carolina rather than the Granite State. New Hampshire subsequently decided to conduct its primary as scheduled on January 23 – even without Biden's name on the ticket.

Supporters of the incumbent have launched a campaign encouraging voters to write in Biden's name. Meanwhile, the Williamson-Phillips debate will allow voters to become better acquainted with the other challengers in the race.