Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert go to war on the House floor!
Washington DC - MAGA Republicans and former allies Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene had a tense exchange on the House floor, sending their ongoing beef to another level.
According to The Daily Beast, the two representatives exchanged some words on Wednesday after Boebert made attempts to fast-track her impeachment article against President Joe Biden.
Sources told the outlet that Boebert approached MTG to confront her about "statements you made about me publicly," and MTG responded with fire.
"I've donated to you, I've defended you, but you've been nothing but a little b**** to me!" MTG reportedly said.
"OK, Marjorie, we're through," Boebert responds, trying to shut down the confrontation.
As Boebert turned to walk away, MTG retorts "We were never together."
MTG later confirmed what was said between them to Semafor, stating "I told her exactly what I think about her."
The Georgia Congresswoman accused Boebert of stealing her impeachment idea instead of supporting her, as she has presented her own articles of impeachment against Biden. MTG also noted that Boebert accused her of accidentally spitting on her lip, before MTG told her to "shut up" as another House Rep. took the floor to speak.
When asked if their differences could ever be reconciled, MTG boldly stated "absolutely not."
Lauren Boebert responds to MTG beef
As two of the most vocal, self-proclaimed MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives, MTG and Boebert used to be close political allies, unified by their love of God, guns, and Donald Trump.
But tensions began rising when it came time to vote for a new Speaker of the House. MTG built a close relationship with Kevin McCarthy and urged her fellow Republicans to support him, which Boebert did not.
Things came to a head when the two reportedly got into a shouting match in the ladies bathroom outside the House floor, as MTG confronted Boebert for voting against McCarthy to become Speaker.
Regarding their recent spat on Wednesday, Boebert insisted that "Marjorie is not my enemy."
"I came here to protect our children and their posterity," she told the Daily Beast. "Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America."
Boebert also told a CNN reporter, "Like I said, I'm not in middle school."
Cover photo: College: Jim WATSON / AFP & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP