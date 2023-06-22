Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert go to war on the House floor!

Washington DC - MAGA Republicans and former allies Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene had a tense exchange on the House floor, sending their ongoing beef to another level.

According to The Daily Beast, the two representatives exchanged some words on Wednesday after Boebert made attempts to fast-track her impeachment article against President Joe Biden.

Sources told the outlet that Boebert approached MTG to confront her about "statements you made about me publicly," and MTG responded with fire.

"I've donated to you, I've defended you, but you've been nothing but a little b**** to me!" MTG reportedly said.

"OK, Marjorie, we're through," Boebert responds, trying to shut down the confrontation.

As Boebert turned to walk away, MTG retorts "We were never together."

MTG later confirmed what was said between them to Semafor, stating "I told her exactly what I think about her."

The Georgia Congresswoman accused Boebert of stealing her impeachment idea instead of supporting her, as she has presented her own articles of impeachment against Biden. MTG also noted that Boebert accused her of accidentally spitting on her lip, before MTG told her to "shut up" as another House Rep. took the floor to speak.

When asked if their differences could ever be reconciled, MTG boldly stated "absolutely not."