House members warn Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert's feud may end in fistfight

Washington DC - Several members of the House of Representatives claim that the feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert has gotten worse, and may end in a fistfight.

According to The Daily Beast, things are still tense between the conservative congresswomen following a heated argument on the House floor about their competing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

At one point, MTG called Boebert a "little b**ch" to her face, and neither of them are letting it go.

"A fistfight could break out at any moment," Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett told the outlet, adding that as a professional wrestling fan, he finds it "entertaining" and says "I kind of dig that."

"They will be nailing that coffin shut," another lawmaker exclaimed, "and one of them is still in there kicking and screaming!"

The interaction caused Greene to get voted out of the House Freedom Caucus, but she was so sour that she refused to hear the news unless it was told to her publicly and in person. She even ignored phone calls from the Caucus' chairman.

The vote took place during an "unscheduled meeting" without MTG there to defend herself.

Boebert had initially supported a motion to keep Greene in the Caucus, but later voted, along with an "overwhelming" majority, in support of removing her.