Marjorie Taylor Greene booted from prominent GOP caucus over Lauren Boebert feud!

Washington DC - The Republican House Freedom Caucus voted to expel Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after she cursed at fellow Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on the House floor!

According to Politico, Maryland Representative Andy Harris confirmed the news to reporters on Thursday.

"A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus – for some of the things she's done," Harris said.

"I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members," he added, describing her comments as "the straw that broke the camel's back."

Last month, Greene confronted Boebert on the House floor after Boebert made attempts to fast-track her impeachment article against President Joe Biden.

Greene insists that Boebert stole her idea to impeach Biden, and called Boebert "a little b****" during the tense exchange.

The Freedom Caucus is a group made up of far-right congressional Republicans, and MTG was once its rising star, appealing to MAGA voters and conspiracy theorists.

Their vote to oust MTG took place nearly two weeks ago, shortly after the heated moment. A spokesperson for Boebert refused to share if she supported of the expulsion.