Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to be "educated" in tetchy hearing exchange on vaccines

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a tense exchange with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as she refused to be "educated."

According to Mediaite, MTG grilled director Rochelle Walensky during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday.

After complaining that the Covid-19 vaccines aren't as "safe and effective" as Walensky has claimed, MTG asked about "the 1.5 million [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] that also reported 35,000 deaths."

Walensky attempted to explain that the reporting system was intended for anyone that had an "untoward event" following receiving a vaccine.

"If you got hit by a truck after you got your vaccine that was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System," she said. "We at CDC have a responsibility to comb through every single one of them to review the medical charts and to see if they are related."

As Walensky offered to share the data to help educate MTG and her staff, but the Congresswoman cut her off.

"I don’t want my staff educated!" she exclaimed. "You should educate the American people about what you've done of 1.5 million reports because they feel like you've done nothing and continue to say safe and effective."