Jimmy Kimmel savagely rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene's request to come on his show

Los Angeles, California - In a recent episode of his late-night show, comedian Jimmy Kimmel responded to far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene 's request to be a guest.

On Monday night's episode of his late show, Jimmy Kimmel rejected a request by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to visit his show.

Last week while Kimmel was on Thanksgiving break from his show, MTG mentioned the host in a social media post where she shared a video of him talking about her recently released memoir.

"Hey Jimmy Kimmel, since most of your show content is your nonstop lies about me, why don't you have me on your show?" the Georgia congresswoman asked.

"I'll bring you a copy of my book, and we can chat about what needs to happen to SAVE AMERICA!"

On Monday night, Kimmel responded to Greene's request.

"I guess I'm a Hollywood libtard that's part of the celebrity pedophile Satan club... until she has a book to promote, then 'I'd love to swing by!'" Kimmel joked.

"Though I have to admit," he continued, "part of me wants to invite her here so I can let her wait for an hour down in the green room doing power squats – and then bump her."

Kimmel went on to joke about how poorly Greene's book is doing, sharing that it is "ranked number 65 in the Women's Biography category" on Amazon behind Paris Hilton’s recent memoir and "a book written by Kanye's ex-girlfriend."