Marjorie Taylor Greene's new book sweeps "America First" under the rug

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has long shouted "America first" from the hilltops, but it turns out there are exceptions to the rule, even for her.

After Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene released her new memoir on Tuesday, it was quickly discovered that she didn't have it printed in the US. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Winning Team Publishing finally released Greene's new book MTG to the public. The Georgia congresswoman has promised her memoir will allow her to "introduce myself to America as me, not the character that the mainstream media created and has sold to America over the past few years."

But in an interesting turn, the copyright page of the book reveals that it was not printed in the United States, but in Canada.

Its publisher Winning Team Publishing was co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president of the same name. The company has published works by other MAGA Republicans including Kari Lake, Jeanine Perro, and Charlie Kirk.

Greene, who was dubbed the MAGA MVP, has been one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, and is even allegedly hoping to win his pick for 2024 vice president if he wins re-election or one day launch her own presidential campaign.

One of Trump's biggest policy proposals which Greene has stood by is his "America First" policy, which aimed to bring outsourced jobs back to the US, encourage more US production, and implement other actions that specifically benefit America.

Trump's book Letters to Trump states on the copyright page that it was "proudly printed in the United States of America."

The same cannot be said for MTG.