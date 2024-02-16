Marjorie Taylor Greene put on blast for Covid theories and claims "I have a PhD in recognizing bulls**t"
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene faced heavy criticism during a recent House hearing after she went on a rant sharing wild conspiracies regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.
MTG the "MAGA MVP"... with a PhD?
On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on Capitol Hill to discuss aspects of the virus and the nation's response to the pandemic.
The hearing included testimony from Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research at the Food and Drug Administration, who spoke on the efficacy of Covid vaccines, claiming "about 3.2 million" lives in the US were saved because of them.
Greene was granted several minutes to question Marks, but used her time to dive headfirst into a rabbit hole of unfounded conspiracy theories.
"I'm not a doctor, but I have a PhD in recognizing bullshit when I hear it," she began.
MTG went on to argue it was known early on that people at risk of hospitalization or death were those that were obese, diabetic, or over the age of 65, and wrongly claimed that children were at "no risk." Despite this, she accused Marks of "rushing" administration to distribute the vaccine even though "you knew the side effects."
She claimed people who were "forced" to take the vaccine are now suffering from "all kinds of injuries," including "miscarriages, heart attacks, myocarditis, permanent disability, [and] neurological problems."
When Marks attempted to address her accusations, Greene steamrolled him, stating, "I'm not asking you a question. I'm going to continue speaking, thank you. This is my time."
Representative Robert Garcia steps in to take down Marjorie Taylor Greene
Following MTG's rant, California Congressman Robert Garcia spoke next, and apologized for the Georgia Rep's remarks.
"I’m sorry you all had to go through that," he said. "That was a lot of conspiracy theories and wild accusations, which we know have been debunked by medical science, and we should be clear that vaccines work and save lives, and they have saved millions of lives in this country."
Garcia then pulled out blown up images of social media posts from Greene sharing similar conspiracy theories. He took issue with one in particular, where she compared the nation's response to the pandemic to the Holocaust. She apologized for the remarks afterward.
"The same person that is actually attacking vaccines said that 'vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,'" he added. "That is the level of insanity and attacks that we're having here."
While MTG insisted that "people are dying" because of Covid vaccines, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed them safe and effective, and report that injuries related to taking them are "rare."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP