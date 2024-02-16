Marjorie Taylor Greene put on blast for Covid theories and claims "I have a PhD in recognizing bulls**t"

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene faced heavy criticism during a recent House hearing after she went on a rant sharing wild conspiracies regarding the Covid-19 pandemic .

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was called out by a colleague after she went on a five-minute rant sharing Covid-19 conspiracy theories. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

MTG the "MAGA MVP"... with a PhD?

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on Capitol Hill to discuss aspects of the virus and the nation's response to the pandemic.

The hearing included testimony from Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research at the Food and Drug Administration, who spoke on the efficacy of Covid vaccines, claiming "about 3.2 million" lives in the US were saved because of them.

Greene was granted several minutes to question Marks, but used her time to dive headfirst into a rabbit hole of unfounded conspiracy theories.

"I'm not a doctor, but I have a PhD in recognizing bullshit when I hear it," she began.

MTG went on to argue it was known early on that people at risk of hospitalization or death were those that were obese, diabetic, or over the age of 65, and wrongly claimed that children were at "no risk." Despite this, she accused Marks of "rushing" administration to distribute the vaccine even though "you knew the side effects."

She claimed people who were "forced" to take the vaccine are now suffering from "all kinds of injuries," including "miscarriages, heart attacks, myocarditis, permanent disability, [and] neurological problems."

When Marks attempted to address her accusations, Greene steamrolled him, stating, "I'm not asking you a question. I'm going to continue speaking, thank you. This is my time."