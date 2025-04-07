Marjorie Taylor Greene asks MAGA fans for beer money in quickly deleted X post
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked some debate on social media over the weekend after she appeared to ask fans to send her son beer money.
On Saturday, the Georgia representative shared – then quickly deleted – a post on X in which she asked her fans to send her son a few dollars to help him celebrate his birthday.
"It's my baby boy's birthday!! He's 22!! I love him so much! Buy him a beer!" Greene wrote on her personal account, along with a link to her son's Venmo account.
While the post was deleted just minutes after it was shared, multiple users managed to take screenshots and circulate them around, leading critics to ask if the post was legal for an elected official to share, as she appeared to be soliciting funds.
Others also pointed to Greene's net worth, which is estimated to be $21.93 million, arguing she has enough money to buy her son beer.
Since she was elected in 2021, MTG has joined a handful of House members who have managed to build a successful presence on social media. How members use that fame in relation to their work has, in turn, raised ethical concerns.
The House Ethics Committee's website states, "A member, officer, or employee may not ask for a gift for themselves or someone else, even if they could otherwise accept it under a Gift Rule exception."
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP