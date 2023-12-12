Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for peace deal with Russia ahead of Zelensky's US visit

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a peace deal with Russia as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to visit the Capitol.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the United States should offer Russia a peace deal instead of continuing to provide aid to Ukraine. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the Georgia congresswoman took to social media to float her idea of presenting Russian President Vladimir Putin with a "peace treaty" instead of providing Ukraine with more funding as the two remain at war.

"With Zelenskyy in town and Ukraine money running dry, why doesn't anyone in Washington talk about a peace treaty with Russia??" she shared, further explaining it would be "A deal with Putin promising he will not continue any further invasions."

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, attached a context note to her bizarre post, pointing out Russia's pattern of violating agreements with Ukraine.

Despite this, Greene echoed her sentiment in another post shared early Tuesday morning, where she accused Zelensky of "begging" for money and said "warmongering Washington wants to give him limitless American dollars" to "slaughter an entire generation of young Ukrainian men."

House Republicans, with Greene being the most vocal, have voted against legislation to send more aid, arguing that funding should be put into combating domestic immigration issues.