Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with X community note after claiming vaccines cause autism

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit with heavy backlash after she once again used social media to spread conspiracy theories.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently faced criticism on social media after she shared a post arguing that vaccinations cause autism. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Monday, Greene shared a post on X that included a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of Health and Human Services – arguing that there is "no question" that vaccines cause autism, and any studies that claim to disprove that point is "propaganda" funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"I fully believe vaccines cause autism," Greene declared in her post. "It's another example of crimes against humanity. And innocent babies, children, and their families are the victims."

While Kennedy and other prominent vaccine skeptics have pushed the claim for years, extensive research has found no link between vaccinations and autism.

Greene's post was eventually hit with a community note – a message crowdsourced by X users to correct misinformation on the platform.

"Vaccines do not cause autism," the note stated. "The scientific literature on this is so extensive, that claiming otherwise can only be explained through sheer ignorance, or some sort of nefarious political purpose."

The post also sparked significant criticism in the comment section, with many slamming Greene for spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation.