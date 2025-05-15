Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Trump to pardon cop who murdered George Floyd

Washington DC - Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for President Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

"I strongly support Derek Chauvin being pardoned and released from prison," MTG posted on X Wednesday evening.

She went on to add the popular, yet easily debunked, lie that Floyd "died of a drug overdose."

During a confrontation over a suspected counterfeit bill on May 25, 2020, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes, causing his death. The killing sparked the largest protest movement in a generation – to which Trump, then serving his first presidential term, responded with a brutal, militarized crackdown.

Though Chauvin's defense team attempted to argue that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose and not the excessive use of force, multiple autopsy reports proved otherwise. He was sentenced to 22 years on murder and manslaughter charges in 2021, as well as civil rights violations on a federal level in 2022.

While Trump has not publicly spoken about the convicted killer cop, he has used his second term to pardon MAGA allies, such as the January 6 Capitol rioters.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, government leaders in Minneapolis recently acknowledged that rumors of a potential pardon are widespread as the fifth anniversary of Floyd's death approaches later this month.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran alongside Kamala Harris against Trump in the 2024 election, told reporters that the White House has not given any indication that a pardon is imminent, but noted: "With this presidency, it seems like that might be something they would do."