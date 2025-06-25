Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Mark Levin to be fired as MAGA civil war continues
Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News anchor Mark Levin have been going at it over their opposing views regarding whether the US should get involved in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
In recent days, Greene has been adamantly arguing on social media that President Donald Trump's decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran was not in line with his "America First" promises while on the campaign trail.
Levin has been aggressively voicing his disagreement, calling her a "shameless nitwit" and "incredibly dumb."
"I'm not going away. You're on my radar," Levin said in another post.
His comments definitely caught the representative's attention, as she shared a lengthy response, describing his rhetoric as "extremely sick and disturbing."
"Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day," MTG wrote.
"You should be fired from Fox News. And shame on Fox if they condone this."
Greene went on to discuss Jesus and his teachings, and seemingly suggested former President John F. Kennedy was "assassinated" because he "opposed Israel's nuclear program."
"I am for peace. I oppose war including wars Israel wages. Should I feel that my life is in danger now too?" she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene may not like war, but she loves a good conspiracy
Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has become infamous for her bizarre publicity stunts, penchant for sharing conspiracy theories, and sycophantic obsession with Trump – all of which she has relied on social media to promote.
Her most infamous conspiracy theory came in the form of a since-deleted 2018 Facebook post in which Greene rambled about the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic tropes for years, allegedly deploying "space lasers" that were used to spark wildfires in California.
Despite her recent differences with President Trump, Greene has made it clear that she is still his most dedicated MAGA supporter in Congress.
Levin recently shared results of a CBS News poll that found the majority of MAGA Republicans disagree with MTG, as 98% of those surveyed approve of the strikes on Iran.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB & Drew ANGERER / AFP