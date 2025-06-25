Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Mark Levin to be fired as MAGA civil war continues

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News anchor Mark Levin have been going at it over their opposing views regarding whether the US should get involved in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called for Fox News host Mark Levin to be fired for criticizing her views on the recent bombing strikes in Iran. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Drew ANGERER / AFP

In recent days, Greene has been adamantly arguing on social media that President Donald Trump's decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran was not in line with his "America First" promises while on the campaign trail.

Levin has been aggressively voicing his disagreement, calling her a "shameless nitwit" and "incredibly dumb."

"I'm not going away. You're on my radar," Levin said in another post.

His comments definitely caught the representative's attention, as she shared a lengthy response, describing his rhetoric as "extremely sick and disturbing."

"Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day," MTG wrote.

"You should be fired from Fox News. And shame on Fox if they condone this."

Greene went on to discuss Jesus and his teachings, and seemingly suggested former President John F. Kennedy was "assassinated" because he "opposed Israel's nuclear program."

"I am for peace. I oppose war including wars Israel wages. Should I feel that my life is in danger now too?" she added.