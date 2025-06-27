Marjorie Taylor Greene praises NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in surprising heel turn
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared some positive thoughts about what she believed help Democrat Zohran Mamdani win his primary race.
During an interview with Real America's Voice on Thursday, MTG brought up "that guy" that won the Democratic primaries for mayor in New York City, and had some uncharacteristically good things to say about the liberal candidate's approach to politics.
"I watched quite a few of his videos, and he did something pretty unique and very smart, even though I don't agree with anything he says," Greene said of Mamdani.
"He really ran a campaign where he talked directly to the people... He was focused on their issues, focused on their problems, and talking to the people about his solutions – even though his solutions are insane," she added.
"When we're not talking directly to the people and working on peoples' problems, we lose the people, and the people will turn elsewhere," Greene said of her own party.
Her comments come after Mamdani managed to defeat former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo in the primary race on Tuesday. If he manages to win the general election in November, Mamdani will become the first Muslim ever to be elected mayor of NYC.
MTG's praise of the Democrat was short-lived, as she quickly resorted back to the aggressive and derogatory rhetoric she is well known for within the same day.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets pressed about her burka tweet
Following Mamdani's win, Greene jumped on the bandwagon of MAGA Republicans openly using Islamophobic rhetoric to attack him and demean his victory by sharing an image on X of the Statue of Liberty wearing a burka, along with the caption, "This hits hard."
The same day she had sung Mamdani's praises, she did another interview on the show Rising, where she was asked about what she meant with the tweet.
The congresswoman argued that as an American, she should "never have to bow to a religion that would force me to cover my body up and only see my eyes and my fingertips," and insisted it was "a major threat" to all American women.
She repeatedly insisted that Mamdani is in support of imposing some form of Sharia Law in the US, despite him never saying such a thing.
When further pressed on whether she took issue with a Muslim being elected into office, MTG refused to answer, instead asserting she is "100% unapologetically opposed to Sharia law in America."
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Alex Wroblewski / AFP