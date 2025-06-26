Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to call cops on reporter over Iran questions: "You're harassing me!"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently went off on a reporter for asking her hard-hitting questions about her firm stance on the ongoing conflict in Iran.
On Tuesday, John McCormack, a senior editor for The Dispatch, caught MTG near the Capitol building to ask about her claim that President Trump's decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran was done solely to advance the interests of Israel and that she didn't know anyone "who has been a victim of a crime, or killed by Iran."
"I was talking about our homeland," Greene responded. "There's been plenty of, unfortunately, great men and women in our military who were sent to fight foreign wars, by our government, that have been injured and killed by Iran."
McCormack went on to ask if "Iranian attacks on Americans demonstrated that the United States had national interest in the strike," which seemed to set the congresswoman off.
"Your goal is to attack me and twist my words," MTG clapped back. "You know what? I'm going to go tell the Capitol police you're harassing me!"
The tense exchange comes as Greene has been one of the very few prominent MAGA Republicans who have expressed opposition to Trump's choice to escalate things with Iran.
She has profusely argued that sending the US into another foreign war is not in line with the "America First" agenda the president had pushed while on the campaign trail.
Nevertheless, she has also made it clear that while they may differ on this one issue, she is still one of Trump's biggest MAGA sycophants.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. the world
Similarly to Trump and other MAGA Republicans, MTG has a long history of being combative with any journalist who shares reporting she doesn't like, or who is in any way critical of her or the president.
Last year, Greene told a BBC journalist to "f**k off" after they asked about her infamous "Jewish space lasers" conspiracy theory, and back in March, she told a Sky News reporter to "go back to your country" after being pressed about a scandal related to the Trump administration.
Her relationship with law enforcement is also questionable, as she has claimed to stand by the police but has aggressively supported January 6 rioters and insisted that the officers who defended the Capitol building that day were dishonest.
In his piece, McCormack argued that Greene's "accusation that public policy questions constituted harassment is especially risible," given that she once stalked David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, while screaming that the tragedy was staged.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP