Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend mocks Zelensky at White House presser
Washington DC - During the contentious White House meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, conservative commentator and boyfriend of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Glenn, took a moment to mock the Ukrainian president.
Glenn, the host of Real America's Voice, stepped up to the microphone at Friday's Oval Office presser to question why Zelensky was not wearing a suit.
"Why don't you wear a suit?" he asked. "You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?"
Zelensky then responded, "I will wear a [suit] after this war is over. Maybe something like yours. Maybe better."
Some in the office laughed at the mocking jab, including Vice President JD Vance.
Greene, meanwhile, backed her beau in an X post on Friday afternoon, where she reshared a clip of the exchange and wrote, "I'm so proud of @brianglenntv for pointing out that Zelensky has so much disrespect for America that he can't even wear a suit in the Oval Office when he comes to beg for money from our President!!"
While the Ukrainian leader was expected to sign a minerals deal with the US and host a joint press conference with Trump, the deal went unsigned and the presser was called off after the Oval Office meeting descended into a shouting match.
Trump slams Zelensky as US-Ukraine relations crumble
Trump and Vance hurled attacks at Zelensky, accusing the president of not being "thankful" for the support the US has given Ukraine as they fight off Russia's invasion.
But while Zelensky attempted to calmly dismiss the insults, Trump continued to escalate his remarks as he yelled, "You're gambling with World War Three, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country – this country."
European allies widely condemned Trump's apparent decision to abandon US support for Ukraine, with Zelensky sending dozens of messages thanking other world leaders for affirming their backing of Kyiv.
