Marjorie Taylor Greene grilled for Declaration of Independence fail: "Stay in school!"

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was ruthlessly mocked on social media after she attempted to give users a history lesson that was filled with inaccuracies.

A recent social media post from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was mocked for including false information regarding the Declaration of Independence. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Last Friday, the Georgia representative shared a post on X, stating, "The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger."

She then went on to list eight people she believed to have signed the historic document 248 years ago, including Thomas Jefferson and John Hancock, along with their age at that time.

Unfortunately, MTG's proposed lesson was way off – a community note was quickly attached to her post, alerting users that Jefferson and Hancock were the only people on her list who actually signed it, while the other six did not.

The correction prompted a torrent of comments from users mocking the politician for including such names as Alexander Hamilton and Paul Revere and insisting the flub was a good example of why people should "stay in school."

"You got a majority of names wrong. How are you in congress!!???" one user wrote. "We need a civics test to run for government."