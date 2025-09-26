Marjorie Taylor Greene issues desperate plea to Trump as she details "torture" of George Santos

Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene renewed her desperate appeals to President Donald Trump to pardon her disgraced former colleague George Santos , who says he is suffering "torture" in prison.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) again intervened on behalf of her disgraced ex-colleague George Santos, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for wire fraud and identity theft. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

Santos, whose short and scandal-ridden stint as New York representative ended with a seven-year sentence for wire fraud and identity theft, has been documenting his experience behind bars via op-eds published in the South Shore Press.



In his latest dispatch from a federal prison in Fairton, New Jersey, he claimed to be held in solitary confinement while being denied access to his inhaler and medical care.

"I renew my plea to President Trump: intervene," Santos wrote in a piece published Monday. "Help me escape this daily torment and let me return to my family. I am a son, a sibling, a partner, a man whose life matters to those who love him."

MTG, who previously took up his case in August, responded with an impassioned X post begging the president to grant Santos' request.

"I'm told he is in his cell 24 hours per day and he is only allowed to get a shower 3 times a week," she wrote. "He does not get any sunlight. He’s only allowed to buy stamps from the commissary and is drinking water from the sink."

Calling the 37-year-old's treatment "torture" and including a hand-drawn sketch of his cell, Greene asked for Santos to be pardoned.

"There are criminals as we speak serving in Congress and many other former government officials that are criminals walking free that did far more heinous things than George Santos," she argued.