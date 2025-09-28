Marjorie Taylor Greene insists she's "not suicidal" in cryptic post about Epstein files
Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared a concerning post about her safety amid her efforts to force the government to release the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
In an X post shared to her personal account on Saturday, the Republican Congresswoman insisted she is "not suicidal" and "one of the happiest, healthiest people you will meet," noting she is driven by her faith in God.
"With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out," Greene wrote.
"Not only about this issue, but because of the truth that I have been speaking," she cryptically added. "The People understand what I'm saying."
Her bizarre remarks come as President Donald Trump has been facing backlash for refusing to fulfill his promise to release the files to the public.
Greene, who has been a longtime ally of the president, recently joined an effort to force a House vote to release the files, which is only being supported by three other Republicans.
In another post shared on the same day to her Congressional account, she defended the effort, writing, "I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped. Period. Every time. At all times."
"The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed," MTG added.
Is Marjorie Taylor Greene breaking with MAGA?
In recent months, Greene has taken up stances that are at odds with most of the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA base, and she has called out her party on several occasions for not being on the right side of specific issues.
Most notably, MTG recently became the first Republican in Congress to come out against Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza and refer to it as a genocide.
She has also publicly criticized the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's powerful influence over Congress, as the group has donated billions of dollars to congressional members, seemingly in an effort to buy support for Israel.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, MTG said of her position on Gaza, "You can't un-see dead children. That's not fake. It's not war propaganda. They're not actors. And journalists getting murdered and blown up? I don't see that happening in any other war, and that's shocking to me."
Despite her criticism of the GOP and Trump's well-documented friendship with Epstein, Greene refuses to turn her back on the president, claiming the victims and their attorney insist "Trump did nothing wrong."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire