Marjorie Taylor Greene insists she's "not suicidal" in cryptic post about Epstein files

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared a concerning post about her safety amid her efforts to force the government to release the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In an X post shared to her personal account on Saturday, the Republican Congresswoman insisted she is "not suicidal" and "one of the happiest, healthiest people you will meet," noting she is driven by her faith in God.

"With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out," Greene wrote.

"Not only about this issue, but because of the truth that I have been speaking," she cryptically added. "The People understand what I'm saying."

Her bizarre remarks come as President Donald Trump has been facing backlash for refusing to fulfill his promise to release the files to the public.

Greene, who has been a longtime ally of the president, recently joined an effort to force a House vote to release the files, which is only being supported by three other Republicans.

In another post shared on the same day to her Congressional account, she defended the effort, writing, "I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped. Period. Every time. At all times."

"The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed," MTG added.