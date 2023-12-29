Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on the war path after more swatted pranks: "It won't be funny"

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the war path after she revealed that her two daughters were also "swatted," after she recently fell victim to the prank.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed her daughters homes were swatted, only a day after she fell victim to the prank. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

MTG is not taking another round of pranking lightly.

"Both my daughter’s houses just got swatted today," the Georgia congresswoman shared in an X post on Thursday. "Big thanks to the police who responded! We appreciate you and support you!

"Whoever is doing this," she added, "you are going to get caught, and it won't be funny to you anymore."

Earlier this week, MTG shared that on Christmas Day, her home in Rome, New York was swatted - a term for a prank where a fake call is placed to 911 dispatchers with the intention of sending law enforcement to a specific location under the impression that a serious emergency is taking place.

In a follow-up post, Greene pointed out that several other politicians have also recently fallen victim to the prank, which she described as "police harassment" and "an attack on police."

"Is our government under attack?" she asked, adding, "We need to stop this now."

Over the holidays, a handful of public officials reported similar instances, including Senator Rick Scott of Florida, Rep. Brandon Williams of New York, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.