Trump defends Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by espousing his own false vaccine claims

Washington, DC - Donald Trump defended his nomination of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary as the president-elect offered up debunked data linking vaccines and autism in his first post-election news conference on Monday.

Kennedy, one of the most contentious appointees Trump has announced for his cabinet, needs Senate confirmation to take up the position in January and faces an uphill climb due to his longstanding reputation as a conspiracy theorist who promotes health misinformation.

Trump was asked by reporters at his beachside club in Florida to respond to criticism that Kennedy's enmity for inoculations could lead to children being harmed.

He called his nominee a "highly respected man who has run an incredible company."

"I think he's going to be much less radical than you would think," Trump said. "I think he's got a very open mind, or I wouldn't have put him there."

Trump added that he himself had been against mandating the Covid-19 shot in schools during the 2020 pandemic and appeared open to the possibility that vaccines cause autism – a widely debunked claim that stems from a retracted British study from the 1990s.

"We're going to look into finding why is the autism rate so much higher than it was 20, 25, 30 years ago?" he said.

"I mean, it's like, it's 100 times higher. There's something wrong, and we're going to try finding that."

While autism is indeed diagnosed much more frequently now than in the past, research suggests that the increase is due to changes to diagnostic criteria, increased awareness, and better screening.

Multiple studies have uncovered no evidence of a connection between vaccination and autism.

Trump's own record on vaccines is spotty, however.