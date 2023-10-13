Marjorie Taylor Greene hits out at Nancy Mace in feud over failed Scalise House speaker bid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed fellow Rep. Nancy Mace for her "disgusting" reason for not supporting Steve Scalise as the new House speaker. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Mace told CNN in an interview that she, like Greene, would be supporting Jim Jordan over Scalise, but her argument for why is much different from the MAGA MVP.

"I personally cannot, in good conscience, vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke," she explained, adding "I would be doing an enormous disservice to the voters that I represent in South Carolina if I were to do that."

Mace was referencing Scalise's past attendance at a gathering with ties to Ku Klux Klan former leader David Duke, as well as his reported self-description as "David Duke without the baggage." The story resurfaced after he was voted to be the Republican nominee for speaker earlier this week.

MGT took to social media to slam Mace's comments, describing them as "frankly disgusting attack" on Scalise, who she argues "isn't a white supremacist," but a "good man."

"Support who you want," MTG wrote. "But when we have a member of our conference using Democrat [Black Live Matter] lines to attack a guy for Speaker that more than 100 of our own conference supports, you're now saying half the conference supports a white supremacist and giving Dems ammunition against half our conference."