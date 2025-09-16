Marjorie Taylor Greene revives call for "national divorce" in wake of Kirk murder
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revived her call for the US to go through a "national divorce" in the wake of the assassination of far-right pundit Charlie Kirk.
In a lengthy X post shared on Monday, Greene declared there is "nothing left to talk about with the left" because "they hate us."
"They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas. Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead," MTG argued.
"To be honest, I want a peaceful national divorce," she continued. "Our country is too far gone and too far divided, and it's no longer safe for any of us."
Greene's comments come after Kirk was fatally shot while doing a debate event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday.
His death has sparked a political firestorm, with Republicans and Democrats pointing blame at the other side for pushing rhetoric that inspired the shooting.
Greene went on to add, "What will come from Charlie Kirk being martyred is already happening," and insisted, "Democrats are hardened in their beliefs and will flip the switch back as soon as they have power."
"I will pray for the left, but personally I want nothing to do with them," she said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's repeated calls for a "national divorce"
This is far from the first time MTG has called for a "divorce," which she has described as "a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union."
In February 2023, she argued the US needs a divorce to "separate by red states and blue states" because MAGA is done with the "sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats."
On September 11, 2023, as the nation honored those lost in the 9/11 attacks, Greene called on states to "consider seceding from the union."
She made the call again in January 2024 over her disagreements with former President Joe Biden's handling of the southern border.
Her most recent call for a divorce came in November 2024, when she urged blue states to secede if they plan to oppose or criticize then-President-elect Trump's aggressive agenda.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP