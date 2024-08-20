George Santos gets emotional after pleading guilty to fraud

Central Islip, New York - Disgraced former Republican lawmaker George Santos , who was expelled from Congress for using stolen donor cash to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, pleaded guilty on Monday to wire fraud and identity theft.

George Santos reads a statement after pleading guilty to criminal corruption charges at Central Islip Federal Courthouse in New York. © REUTERS

Judge Joanna Seybert ordered Santos to pay more than $370,000 in restitution during a court hearing in Central Islip and set sentencing for February 7.



Santos (36) faces at least two years in prison and a maximum of 22 years.

"After years of telling lies, George Santos stood in the courthouse right behind me and finally, under oath, told the truth," Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told reporters.

"And that truth is that he is a criminal," Peace said. "He lied, he stole and he conned people."

An emotional Santos, speaking to reporters after entering his guilty plea, apologized to his former constituents and said he had allowed "ambition to cloud my judgment," leading him to make "decisions that were unethical."

"This plea is not just an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that I need to be held accountable like any other American that breaks the law," he said through tears.