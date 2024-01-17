Marjorie Taylor Greene issues grim warning of "war" America will face against "communist Democrats"

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a grim warning to social media about the next war Americans may be forced to fight in coming years.

On Tuesday, MTG shared a lengthy, doom-and-gloom rant warning that Democrats will soon "use war as a campaign strategy" as their "next move now that [Donald Trump] won so decisively in Iowa and will continue to dominate."

"Washington is on a desperate last ditch effort to keep funding their losing war against Russia, and have been turning the war machine to Iran," she argued.

"To Washington, war is good business and feeds the defense industrial base."

Greene goes on to claim that "communist Democrats" will attempt to "delay or even cancel elections." She also claimed that every social media platform will "censor you" as Democrats try to "control the narrative of 'truth.'"

"The next war is going to suck everyone in on a level none of us want, and in ways generations of us have never seen in our lifetimes," she wrote, "because they are now desperate and view war as their only option to continue to hold power and stop us from breaking free once and for all."