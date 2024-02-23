Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked after calling for judge to be "disrobed" over Trump ruling
Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to go after the judge overseeing Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, and it didn't go over very well.
On Thursday, MTG, who was last year dubbed "MAGA's MVP," took to social media to criticize Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron for daring to rule against the former president.
"Judge Engeron should be disrobed and thrown out. He's a disgrace!!" Greene wrote.
"Mar-a-lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world," she added. "Mar-a-lago is worth more now than the ridiculous judgement he ruled against [President] Trump!"
Social media users ruthlessly began mocking MTG's response, pointing out that to be "disrobed" means to be stripped of your clothing.
The term she was looking for was actually "disbarred," which would expel the judge from the Bar and strip him of his privilege to practice law.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Donald Trump after fraud ruling
"This is what happens when you get your degree from Trump University," one user joked.
Greene's comments come after Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges and barred him from conducting business in the state for three years.
Trump, who has long maintained his innocence, was accused of inflating the value of his assets for financial gain. He has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors and the judge throughout the trial intentionally undervalued his Florida estate.
The case is far from the former president's only legal trouble, as he's currently facing 91 criminal charges amid his bid for reelection.
Cover photo: Collage: POOL & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP