Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked after calling for judge to be "disrobed" over Trump ruling

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to go after the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's civil fraud trial, and it didn't go over very well.

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) was mocked on social media after she called for Judge Engeron to be "disrobed." © Collage: POOL & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, MTG, who was last year dubbed "MAGA's MVP," took to social media to criticize Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron for daring to rule against the former president.

"Judge Engeron should be disrobed and thrown out. He's a disgrace!!" Greene wrote.

"Mar-a-lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world," she added. "Mar-a-lago is worth more now than the ridiculous judgement he ruled against [President] Trump!"

Social media users ruthlessly began mocking MTG's response, pointing out that to be "disrobed" means to be stripped of your clothing.

The term she was looking for was actually "disbarred," which would expel the judge from the Bar and strip him of his privilege to practice law.