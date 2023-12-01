Marjorie Taylor Greene pumps brakes on resolution to impeach DHS secretary

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has canceled her privileged resolution to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene canceled her resolution to impeach the Department of Homeland Security Secretary on Thursday. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a social media post shared on Thursday, MTG claimed that House Speaker Mike Johnson and Homeland Security Committee (HSC) Chairman Mark Green "guaranteed" to her "that we'll be moving forward with impeaching Secretary Mayorkas."

"I’m happy with the plan moving forward to do our work for the American people," she said, adding that the resolution "will be reaching the floor soon."

On Wednesday, the Georgia congresswoman reintroduced the resolution on the House floor for the second time, marking it as privileged to force a vote on it within two legislative days.

Greene's resolution accused Mayorkis of "high crimes and misdemeanors," including "failing to maintain operational control" of the United States' border with Mexico.

She has also claimed that Mayorkis has allowed an "invasion" of over "10 million illegal immigrants that threaten national security."

Her resolution was expected to be voted down, as her first attempt was shelved after the House voted to refer it to the HSC as they further investigate the matter.