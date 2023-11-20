Marjorie Taylor Greene shares and quickly removes disproven Jan. 6 conspiracy theory
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a bizarre conspiracy theory about the January 6 Capitol riots on social media over the weekend, quietly removing the post after users pointed out that she was wrong.
On Sunday the Georgia congresswoman took to social media to call for yet another House investigation into the riots.
"I'm calling on [House Speaker Mike Johnson] to create a January 6th Select Committee," Green shared. "Releasing the tapes is not enough! There needs to be investigations and ACCOUNTABILITY for ALL of the lies, deceit, and lives ruined."
"Every member of the Jan 6th committee, Nancy Pelosi, FBI, [Department of Justice], DC Police, [Capitol] Police, Jan. 6 witnesses who lied, all need to be subpoenaed," she continued. "Criminal referrals must be written and prosecutions MUST happen under a [Donald Trump] DOJ."
The original post included a photo of security footage within the Capitol building during the riots with an arrow pointing at an individual in a MAGA hat holding something in his hand.
"That's a law enforcement badge in his hand while disguised as a Trump supporter in a MAGA hat," Greene explained, again pitching the idea that those who stormed the Capitol were not Trump supporters but rather undercover agents.
After many users in the comments pointed out that the man in the picture was convicted rioter Kevin Lyons and that he was actually holding a vaporizer, not a badge, MTG edited the post to remove the photo and her claim.
Far-right conservatives attempt to change the narrative about January 6
Many far-right Republicans have been persistently trying to alter the narrative about what exactly took place during the Capitol riots, insisting that releasing the unseen surveillance footage from that day to the public could somehow prove that Trump supporters were not at fault.
Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson released over 40,000 hours of unreleased footage. He argued that doing so would allow the public to "see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials."
So far, no new revelations have been revealed, but Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah also shared the same photo as Greene on social media over the weekend and wrote that he "can't wait" to ask the head of the FBI about it at an upcoming oversight hearing.
Despite her edits to the original post, MTG kept the last line, which reads, "I’ve said it all along, MAGA did not do this."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images