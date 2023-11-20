Marjorie Taylor Greene shares and quickly removes disproven Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a bizarre conspiracy theory about the January 6 Capitol riots on social media over the weekend, quietly removing the post after users pointed out that she was wrong.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) shared a conspiracy theory on social media about the January 6 riots and quickly deleted it after users pointed out she was wrong. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Sunday the Georgia congresswoman took to social media to call for yet another House investigation into the riots.

"I'm calling on [House Speaker Mike Johnson] to create a January 6th Select Committee," Green shared. "Releasing the tapes is not enough! There needs to be investigations and ACCOUNTABILITY for ALL of the lies, deceit, and lives ruined."

"Every member of the Jan 6th committee, Nancy Pelosi, FBI, [Department of Justice], DC Police, [Capitol] Police, Jan. 6 witnesses who lied, all need to be subpoenaed," she continued. "Criminal referrals must be written and prosecutions MUST happen under a [Donald Trump] DOJ."

The original post included a photo of security footage within the Capitol building during the riots with an arrow pointing at an individual in a MAGA hat holding something in his hand.

"That's a law enforcement badge in his hand while disguised as a Trump supporter in a MAGA hat," Greene explained, again pitching the idea that those who stormed the Capitol were not Trump supporters but rather undercover agents.

After many users in the comments pointed out that the man in the picture was convicted rioter Kevin Lyons and that he was actually holding a vaporizer, not a badge, MTG edited the post to remove the photo and her claim.