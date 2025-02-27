Marjorie Taylor Greene rants against congresswoman who called out Trump's "King" comment

Washington DC - MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) went after Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury after she called out President Donald Trump for referring to himself as a "King."

MTG lashed out against Democratic Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury after she called out Trump for referring to himself as a "King." © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While giving a statement on Wednesday at the House Subcommittee on Delivering Government Efficiency – which is led by MTG – Stansbury said that the US had already overthrown a king and did not want to go back.

"I know that Donald Trump thinks that he’s a king because of social media," Stansbury told the subcommittee.

"Of course, he keeps repeating this, but let me say this to you, Mr. Trump: 250 years ago, the people of this great nation rejected a reckless, abusive king, and we won’t go back."

She ended her remarks by pledging to fight against "disgusting cuts" by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and promised to hold the Trump administration accountable.

Her comments referencing King George III were in response to a Truth Social post which read: "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING"

MTG immediately came to Trump's defense, saying that the US is "flat-out broke" and that she will not stand for what she sees as "threats" against the president.

"If the U.S. government operated like any other private business – which it should, by the way – it would be completely bankrupt, and it would be out of business," MTG said.

She went on to share numerous conspiracy theories about the use of USAID funds and even suggested that the Democrats had used the money to run their campaigns.