Marjorie Taylor Greene sets out conditions for House speaker support
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the next elected House speaker will need to help her push her anti-trans bill in order to win her support.
MTG recently sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who asked her who she plans to support as the House seeks a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the position last week.
"I'm talking with the people that are running for speaker [about] the issues [that] are important to me," Greene said.
"I have a bill that would stop transgender surgeries on children, and that bill has been sitting in the judiciary committee for quite some time now, and I want to see it marked up and taken to the floor for a vote."
According to Insider, Greene was referencing her Protect Children's Innocence Act that she introduced in June 2023.
While she claims it was created to keep young children from receiving gender-affirming care, it actually seeks to prohibit "taxpayer-funded gender-affirming care" for anyone, keep educational institutions from teaching subjects related to the trans community, and ban doctors from other countries who have performed such procedures from entering the US.
MTG reiterated her demand in a social media post on Wednesday, adding the potential speaker must also oppose funding Ukraine or anything related to Covid, stop the "weaponized government," and prioritize securing the border.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP