Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus as she claims both are "convicted felons"

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took her love for Donald Trump to a new level by comparing the former president and newly convicted felon to the son of God.

On Sunday, Trump held a massive rally in Las Vegas, where MTG took the stage to complain about the jury in his hush money criminal trial recently finding him guilty on all 34 felony charges.

"The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about 'President Trump is a convicted felon,'" Greene told the crowd of thousands.

"Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross," she added, garnering cheers from the audience.

Greene has been particularly bothered by the conviction and the fact that his political opponents continue to focus on it.

When she was recently called out for "worshiping" a convicted felon by one of her House colleagues, she reacted by declaring that she doesn't worship Trump; she worships God.

While it's not the first time that Greene and other MAGA sycophants have compared Trump to biblical figures, her recent take is being heavily criticized considering the trial it's in relation to.

"Jesus didn't cheat on his wife with a Playboy Playmate and [a] porn star," one X user noted.