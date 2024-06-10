Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus as she claims both are "convicted felons"
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took her love for Donald Trump to a new level by comparing the former president and newly convicted felon to the son of God.
On Sunday, Trump held a massive rally in Las Vegas, where MTG took the stage to complain about the jury in his hush money criminal trial recently finding him guilty on all 34 felony charges.
"The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about 'President Trump is a convicted felon,'" Greene told the crowd of thousands.
"Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross," she added, garnering cheers from the audience.
Greene has been particularly bothered by the conviction and the fact that his political opponents continue to focus on it.
When she was recently called out for "worshiping" a convicted felon by one of her House colleagues, she reacted by declaring that she doesn't worship Trump; she worships God.
While it's not the first time that Greene and other MAGA sycophants have compared Trump to biblical figures, her recent take is being heavily criticized considering the trial it's in relation to.
"Jesus didn't cheat on his wife with a Playboy Playmate and [a] porn star," one X user noted.
MTG's Trump-Christ comparison sparks flood of social media reactions
Throughout the trial, Trump was facing charges for his illegal attempts to hide hush money payments he made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed they had an affair.
While he continues to deny the affair happened, a number of damning revelations came to light throughout the trial, including graphic details about the alleged encounter, further fueling speculation about the state of his marriage to Melania Trump.
Despite everything known to be true from the trial and Trump's past, he still manages to maintain a stronghold of support with Christian voters, and even in light of his conviction, that support appears to remain firm.
MTG's Christ comparison sparked something of a game on social media, where users shared the worst characteristics about Trump they could come up with that arguably demonstrate how far he is from being considered Christ-like.
Many users pointed to Trump's wealth and love of money, his long history of questionable business practices, the multiple women who have accused him of sexual assault, and his arguably hateful rhetoric aimed at particular demographics, such as immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, and he could face up to four years in prison.
Cover photo: Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP, IMAGO / Panthermedia, & Jim WATSON / AFP