Marjorie Taylor Greene sarcastically sounds off on GOP majority woes: "Hopefully no one dies"

Washington DC - Things are about to get more difficult for House Republicans to push their agenda as their majority in Congress narrows, and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't happy about it.

As House Republicans' majority hold on congress has recently been narrowing, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her thoughts on social media. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Greene took to social media to share her thoughts after the GOP was hit by a spate of losses that threatens its grip on the House.

"Now in 2024, we will have a 1 seat majority in the House of Representatives," MTG shared. "Congratulations Freedom Caucus for one and 105 Rep who expel our own for the other."

"I can assure you Republican voters didn't give us the majority to crash the ship," she added. "Hopefully no one dies."

Greene's comments come as several of her colleagues have or are set to leave congress. The House unanimously voted last week to expel New York Rep. George Santos, and former House speaker Kevin McCarthy and Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson are both expected to leave by the end of the year.

Their absences will leave the Republicans with 219 seats to the Democrats' 2013, meaning a very slim margin of error in votes along party lines. They would only be able to afford two members switching sides at any given time – not one, as MGT suggested.