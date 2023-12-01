George Santos officially expelled by House of Representatives vote

Washington DC - Embattled New York Representative George Santos was expelled from Congress after members of the House voted for the third time to get rid of him.

On Friday, the House of Representatives voted to expel embattled New York Congressman George Santos over alleged ethics violations. © Collage: Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Friday morning, the House voted on the privileged resolution introduced earlier this week by California Rep. Robert Garcia, which needed a two-thirds majority vote to pass.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that 311 members voted in favor of expulsion, while only 114 voted against it.

Johnson also said the chamber will alert New York Governor Kathy Hochul of their decision, and Hochul will then be tasked with scheduling a special election for a new representative of the state's 3rd Congressional District, the wealthiest district in New York that covers parts of Long Island and Queens.

This makes Santos, who is currently facing 23 criminal charges, the sixth member ever to be expelled in the history of the US Congress.

The resolution came after a damning report from the bipartisan House Ethics Committee released earlier this month which "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

The committee found that Santos used campaign funds for personal use, including buying Botox, Sephora products, on designer purchases at Hermes, and spending money on OnlyFans.

His criminal charges include wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering. The House committee voted to submit the evidence to the Department of Justice, which may result in even more legal action being brought against Santos, who has also admitted to lying about his past work resume multiple times.