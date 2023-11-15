Marjorie Taylor Greene talks "Jewish space lasers" in tense interview with Piers Morgan

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into it with British TV host Piers Morgan after she was pressed about the numerous false claims and conspiracy theories she has spread while in office.

Greene joined Morgan on his show Uncensored, where she was asked about her reputation.

"Depending on who I talk to, some say you're an absolute firebrand, others the female Donald Trump, others say you're a 'conspiracy-theory wack job,'" Morgan asked. "How do you plead?"

MTG clapped back that she is "only controversial because people like you made it that way" by "creating a character of me that doesn't exist.

She went on to plug her new memoir, which she says is her chance to set the record straight on her views, which "are not radical, not controversial."

Though their chat started out with laughs and light teasing, things quickly got tense as Morgan began to press her on her "ridiculous conspiracy theories," sharing a clip of Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef mocking her infamous 2018 "Jewish space lasers" theory that wildfires in California may have been started by devices connected to the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family.

The Georgia congresswoman argued that she never actually said "Jewish space lasers," insisting it all was a "lie."

"That's why I had to write this book," she explained, "because people like you and whoever that guy was sounds like one of the trolls on my social media attacking me and calling me names when he's never met me."

"I'm not antisemitic at all," she added. "I support Israel."