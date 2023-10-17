Marjorie Taylor Greene cracks jokes about her antisemitic space lasers conspiracy

Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had some fun on X referencing one of her most outrageous controversies, which involved her spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to joke about her infamous and antisemitic "Jewish space lasers" theory. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images, Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

An X user recently shared a Wall Street Journal video explainer on an extension of Israel's Iron Dome defense system. The so-called Iron Beam laser is meant to shoot missiles and projectiles out of the sky.

"MTG was right about the lasers after all!" the user joked.

MTG shared the post and clip on her own page, and commented "[I] love Jewish lasers."

"Space or land," she added. "Zap 'em!"

The joke is a reference to a quickly deleted Facebook post that Greene shared in 2018, in which she rambled about the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic tropes for years, deployed "space lasers" which they used to spark wildfires in California.

According to the WSJ, the Iron Beam system is still in its experimental phase, but it may become fully operational as the crisis in Israel and Gaza continues.

