Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to take the "Jewish" out of her "space lasers" conspiracy theory
Los Angeles, California - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently attempted to backtrack on her infamous "Jewish space lasers" conspiracy theory.
On Friday, MTG appeared on the show Real Time with Bill Maher, during which she was asked about a Facebook post she wrote in 2018, in which she ranted about the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic tropes for years, deploying "space lasers" that were used to spark wildfires in California.
Greene explained that she was simply alerting others about a "company" that was using technology to harness the power of the sun for malicious intent.
As the panel teased her over the conspiracy, Greene revealed that when she wrote the post, she "didn't even know the Rothschilds were Jewish."
"Before politics... I didn't know much of any of this stuff," Greene argued. "I was commenting on this technology. I never even said the word 'Jewish' in the post."
After Maher notified her that the name Rothschild for a lot of people is "synonymous with the word 'Jewish,'" Greene responded, "I had no idea... Now I know it's Jewish."
Marjorie Taylor Greene believes UFOs are the work of "demons"
During the Real Time episode, guest panelist Dan Farah discussed his upcoming documentary film The Age of Disclosure, which explores how some US military officials believe that "demons" are responsible for recent sightings of unidentified flying objects.
When Maher, an atheist, asked if anyone on the panel actually believed in demons and the devil, Greene, an outspoken Christian, replied, "Absolutely. I'm a Bible-believing Christian. And I believe those could be fallen angels."
When pressed on this fallen angels idea, Greene explained, "That's possible – I think that's what they could be. That's what makes sense in my worldview."
Cover photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP