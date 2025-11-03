Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to take the "Jewish" out of her "space lasers" conspiracy theory

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she didn't know the Rothschilds were Jewish when she shared her infamous "space lasers" conspiracy. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

On Friday, MTG appeared on the show Real Time with Bill Maher, during which she was asked about a Facebook post she wrote in 2018, in which she ranted about the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic tropes for years, deploying "space lasers" that were used to spark wildfires in California.

Greene explained that she was simply alerting others about a "company" that was using technology to harness the power of the sun for malicious intent.

As the panel teased her over the conspiracy, Greene revealed that when she wrote the post, she "didn't even know the Rothschilds were Jewish."

"Before politics... I didn't know much of any of this stuff," Greene argued. "I was commenting on this technology. I never even said the word 'Jewish' in the post."

After Maher notified her that the name Rothschild for a lot of people is "synonymous with the word 'Jewish,'" Greene responded, "I had no idea... Now I know it's Jewish."