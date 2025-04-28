Marjorie Taylor Greene's partner says job as journalist is to make Trump look good

MTG's partner Brian Glenn said that his role as a journalist is to point out the good things that Trump does, not be a critical voice. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I think I know the president better than anybody in that room," Glenn told The Times in a newly published interview. "I've been with him five-and-a-half, six years now."

"My job as a conservative journalist is to ask questions that highlight the good things that he’s doing for this country – that a lot of the media outlets in there simply won’t ask," he said.

Glenn reports for far-right media outlet Real America's Voice, home to the likes of Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk, and was granted access to Trump's press pool even as major newswires find themselves outcast.

The 55-year-old, who has drawn criticism since entering the press pack for always asking Trump soft questions and sometimes even praising and complementing him in place of asking critical questions.

In February, Glenn famously asked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky why he wasn't wearing a suit during the Oval Office meeting in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance insulted and berated the Ukrainian leader.

"Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit," Glenn asked. "Do you own a suit?"