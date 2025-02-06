MTG thirsts over Trump in latest bizarre post: "Healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise"

Washington, DC - It's no secret that far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is a big fan of President Donald Trump, but her latest post gushing over her idol's looks raised a few eyebrows.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has called Trump "healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise," in her latest unhinged social media rant. © AFP/Elijah Nouvelage

In an X post raving over how "impressive" Trump looks, Greene touted the 78-year-old's energy levels and launched more attacks on what she calls the "fake" news media.

"He’s healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise," she gushed.

"He has more energy than everyone around him especially the nasty fake news that ask him the most America LAST pathetic questions," she said.

"It's just so great to have a POTUS that is more than capable of making America GREAT again!!! Praise God for answering our prayers!!!"

Greene was present at the White House on Wednesday as Trump launched his latest attack on the LGBTQ+ community by signing an executive order banning trans women from competing in women's sports.

"I had such a wonderful time at The White House with REAL female athletes and members of Congress," the Georgia representative posted.