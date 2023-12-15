Rich McCormick addresses Majorie Taylor Greene altercation: "I believe in the power of touch"
Washington DC - Congressman Rich McCormick has apologized for a recent incident that took place with Marjorie Taylor Greene, which she described as "physically aggressive."
Earlier this month, CNN reported that Greene told House Speaker Mike Johnson in private that McCormick "grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her" during a dispute over their competing resolutions.
Greene has not publicly spoken about the incident but confirmed that something "serious" took place.
On Thursday, McCormick was asked about the incident on the C-SPAN show Washington Journal, where he explained his actions were not meant to be aggressive but "as a compliment."
"I had a disappointing conversation with somebody else. [Then] I came up to her, I placed my hands on her shoulder and said, 'At least you and I can have an honest conversation,'" he explained. "That's all I said."
He went on to argue that physical contact is pretty common between him and many of his colleagues in the House, where he says, "Everybody touches everybody."
Rep. Rich McCormick takes dig at Marjorie Taylor Greene in apology
"You know, it's funny," McCormick continued, "I, on a daily basis, I'm an ER doc. I believe in the power of touch. I give people hugs. I shake people's hands."
He also took a small jab at MTG, noting, "I don't call people names on the floor, I don't go around insulting people - other people do that."
He apologized that she took it the way she did and vowed, "I'm not gonna touch her again, that's for sure."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier DOULIERY / AFP