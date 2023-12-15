Rich McCormick addresses Majorie Taylor Greene altercation: "I believe in the power of touch"

Washington DC - Congressman Rich McCormick has apologized for a recent incident that took place with Marjorie Taylor Greene , which she described as "physically aggressive."

Representative Rich McCormick apologized after his colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged he got "physically aggressive" with her during a dispute. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

Earlier this month, CNN reported that Greene told House Speaker Mike Johnson in private that McCormick "grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her" during a dispute over their competing resolutions.

Greene has not publicly spoken about the incident but confirmed that something "serious" took place.

On Thursday, McCormick was asked about the incident on the C-SPAN show Washington Journal, where he explained his actions were not meant to be aggressive but "as a compliment."

"I had a disappointing conversation with somebody else. [Then] I came up to her, I placed my hands on her shoulder and said, 'At least you and I can have an honest conversation,'" he explained. "That's all I said."

He went on to argue that physical contact is pretty common between him and many of his colleagues in the House, where he says, "Everybody touches everybody."