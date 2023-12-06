Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Rep. Rich McCormick got "physically aggressive" with her

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly claimed that her colleague Rich McCormick got "physically aggressive" with her during a tense altercation.

According to CNN, multiple sources say that Greene made the claim during a private meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson. In this meeting with the Speaker, she alleged that McCormick "grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her" during a dispute yjay the two were having over their competing resolutions to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Back in October, Greene introduced the resolution that accused Tlaib of participating in an "insurrection." After her effort was voted down, McCormick introduced his own, which went on to succeed.

McCormick admitted in a statement that the exchange happened, but he shared a different account of how it went down.

"I understand why there would be a lot of raw emotions following the censure vote, given that her censure was tabled and mine passed," he explained. "My intention was to encourage Rep. Greene by making a friendly gesture."

"I said to her, 'At least we can have an honest discussion,' to which she said she did not appreciate that," he said. "For that, I immediately apologized and have not spoken to her since."