Top 4 wildest Marjorie Taylor Greene moments of 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene had quite a wild year in 2023, filled with cat fights, rap videos, a poorly received memoir, and Hunter Biden's private parts.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spent her 2023 doing what she does best – stoking controversy and getting into fights with both allies and enemies.

Marjorie Taylor Greene had quite a year, filled with cat fights, rap videos, a poorly received memoir, and Hunter Biden's private parts. © Collage: IMAGO / Wirestock, Kevin Dietsch, Anna Moneymaker, Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & ALMOND NGAN / AFP As one of the most staunch and vocally self-identified MAGA Republicans out there, MGT has made a career mostly out of saying the most outrageous thing possible. Her role as former President Donald Trump biggest defender has seen her become something of a symbol of the state of GOP in 2023. A penchant for bizarre conspiracy theories, lobbing public insults and attacks, and consistently pushing the idea that Democrats are out to "destroy America" are MGT's calling cards, but they are now shared by a growing number of her party colleagues. Donald Trump Green Day slam Donald Trump in NYE performance: "Not a part of the MAGA agenda" This list of a few of her most infamous moments of 2023 will only scratch the surface of her madness, but will give you a good sense of just how important keeping an eye on her unfathomable rise in cultish MAGA fame is.

1. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert go to war on the House floor

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene used to have a good relationship as two the most vocal MAGA Republicans in congress until their feud. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP June 2023 was the month that Greene would ruin her relationship with one of her closest friends and MAGA allies, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Boebert reportedly approached Greene to confront her about "statements you made about me publicly," and MTG responded with fire. "I've donated to you, I've defended you, but you've been nothing but a little b**** to me!" she reportedly said. Donald Trump Ron DeSantis clarifies stance on pardoning Donald Trump "OK, Marjorie, we're through," Boebert responds, trying to shut down the confrontation. As Boebert turned to walk away, MTG retorts, "We were never together." Both ladies confirmed that a confrontation took place, and some of their colleagues that witnessed it claimed that it came close to ending with a fistfight. It was also revealed that tensions had been growing between them as they both led separate efforts to bring forth articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. The incident ended with Greene being voted out of the House Freedom Caucus, which took offense to her use of the B word on the House floor, and to this day the congresswoman don't seem to speak to each other.

2. Marjorie Taylor Greene is dubbed MAGA's MVP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking to the crowd during a campaign event for former President Donald Trump in Pickens, South Carolina on July 1, 2023. © Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Back in July, Greene was dubbed MAGA's MVP by Florida rapper Forgiato Blow when he premiered his song MTG. For those that aren't familiar with Blow's rhymes, the rapper is something of a novelty, making music that speaks specifically to the Make America Great Again movement. His lyrics are predictably always pro-Trump, and he goes above and beyond to "trigger the libs." So it only makes sense that he would write a song praising one of Trump's biggest and most vocal political allies, and team up with her for a rap video to make her new title official. The track opens with audio of Greene, in classic MAGA form, calling Democrats the "party of pedophiles" before the beat, which admittedly goes pretty hard, drops, and Blow comes in with that buttery pro-Trump sycophantic flow. He praises the congresswoman for "spitting big facts" and fighting for "our children" and "our freedom." All the while, MTG is seen sitting on fancy sports cars, sometimes trying to vibe to the music, but otherwise not doing much of anything. At times, she seems to have a deadpan look on her face that says: "I have no idea what I'm doing."

3. Marjorie Taylor Greene releases her memoir

MTG has been a staunch defender of Donald Trump, and even showed up to protest at his indictment in New York City back in April. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP In September, Greene revealed to the world that she would soon be releasing a memoir titled MTG, which she said would allow her to "introduce myself to America as me, not the character that the mainstream media created and has sold to America over the past few years." She pushed the release on social media and in a handful of interviews, but when the book finally dropped on November 21, the world didn't seem to bat an eye. On Amazon, the 288-paged memoir has three out of five stars, and has been met with at best mixed reviews. One critic described it as "meandering, hate filled, and reads like a child wrote it." Several reviewers praised the book, with one describing it as "well-sourced, informative and accurate," and another deemed it a "refreshing... resource for those who are unaware of the reality of the Democratic Party." If you would like to judge for yourself, the hardcover is currently selling on the publisher's website for $30, while a $50 signed edition is also being offered for the most hardcore MAGA enthusiasts.

4. Marjorie Taylor Greene shows explicit photos of Hunter Biden on House floor

MTG used a poster to illustrate allegations about Hunter Biden during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing back in July. © IMAGO / UPI Photo In July, Greene, who has advocated for banning Porn Hub, took the floor during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing to produce one of the wildest moments seen by Congress recently. She held up a whiteboard that included images of Hunter Biden nude and having sex, arguing it was "evidence" that the Joe Biden's son was "making pornography."

The absurdity of the moment was captured neatly by California Rep. Robert Garcia, who dryly posted: "Marjorie Taylor Greene is literally showing d*** pics at our Oversight Hearing." The bizarre stunt was criticized by Democratic lawmakers such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who described it as a "new low" for Republicans, and Jared Moskowitz, who said, "they are assembling nude photos of [Hunter], having some intern have to sit in a room and blow up these photos and put it on poster boards and figure out, 'Oh, which ones are beyond the pale?'"