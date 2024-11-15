Matt Gaetz alleged sexual assault victim's attorney demands release of ethics committee probe

Washington DC - Attorney John Clune, representative of a woman who claims Congressman Matt Gaetz sexually assaulted her while she was in high school, is calling on the House Ethics Committee to release their probe into Gaetz before he is confirmed is US Attorney General.

An attorney for a woman who claims Matt Gaetz sexually assaulted her when she was a minor is demanding an ethics probe on him be released "immediately." © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Clune described President-elect Donald Trump's appointment of Gaetz for the role of Attorney General as "a perverse development in a truly dark series of events."

"We would support the House Ethics Committee immediately releasing their report," Clune added.

"She was a high school student and there were witnesses."

Trump's pick has been met with heightened backlash, as Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee regarding multiple criminal allegations against him including sex trafficking of a minor – allegations which he has vehemently denied.

Following Trump's appointment, Gaetz quickly resigned from his House seat on Wednesday, effectively rendering the investigation useless as he is no longer a congressman.

As Gaetz's appointment will require Senate approval, multiple politicians have expressed interest in seeing the report. Republican Senator John Cornyn recently told ABC News that he "absolutely" wants to review it ahead of Gaetz's confirmation.