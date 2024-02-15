Matt Gaetz responds as sex trafficking probe reportedly reveals fishy texts

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee has reportedly obtained damning new evidence in relation to their probe into sex trafficking allegations against Representative Matt Gaetz.

According to ABC News, the eyebrow raising evidence includes a text conversation between Gaetz and an unidentified woman regarding a private trip out of the country.

"Hey - any interest in flying on a private plane to the keys May 19-21?" the Florida congressman, who had only been in office a few months at that point, asked. He added they would be accompanied by "a very high-quality adventurous group."

After the woman confirmed, Gaetz replied, "Fantastic. As is true with all time you spend [with] me, it'll be fun and chill."

A photo from 2017 of Gaetz with the woman was also turned over to the committee.

Joel Greenberg, a former friend and political ally of Gaetz who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for charges including sex trafficking, previously told investigators he had paid the woman in the messages on multiple occasions to have sex with associates of his.

It's unclear if Gaetz was aware of this during his communication with the woman.

Greenberg is now a key witness in the recently revived probe by the Ethics Committee, as he also previously testified that Gaetz engaged in sex trafficking of a minor, a felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years.