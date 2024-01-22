Matt Gaetz trolled at Trump event with sex doll and questions about underage girls

Manchester, New Hampshire - Far-right Republican Matt Gaetz met his match during a recent event, where a protester heckled him in the best ways possible.

During an event to support Donald Trump on Sunday, Representative Matt Gaetz was heckled by protesters about sexual misconduct allegations against him. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Gaetz visited a field office for Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Manchester on Sunday, where he spoke with MAGA supporters and took questions from audience members.

"What's the youngest schoolgirl you've ever been with?" one man, who was decked out from head-to-toe in Trump merch, asked.

"And have you ridden on the Lolita Express? I know that Donald Trump did."

The prank was quickly met with boos and loud chants of "USA! USA!" from the rest of the crowd as the man was rushed out of the event by security.

Gaetz laughed off the moment, stating, "This is what this country has come to, right? Think about being a part of a party where they haven't even tried to make an argument about winning your vote?"

As if the exchange wasn't embarrassing enough, the heckler somehow seemed to make it back into the event, as he was seen on video afterward surprising Gaetz with what looks like a blow-up sex doll in a trash bag.



"I came with a bag full of underage girls," the man told Gaetz. "If you inflate them, it's much sexier."