Gavin Newsom strikes again as MAGA fawns over fake Melania Trump Vanity Fair cover
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom recently took aim at First Lady Melania Trump after a fake magazine cover of her went viral on social media.
According to Newsweek, conservative YouTube channel Next News Network first shared the faux cover on Thursday, which features Melania donning a crown along with the captions "Melania Trump's Silent Revolution" and "Fashion, power, and the art of saying nothing."
The cover quickly gained the attention of MAGA Republicans on social media, with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham sharing it while both commenting on how it makes liberals "melt down."
Governor Newsom, who has been trolling Melania's husband, President Donald Trump, in recent days by mocking and imitating him on social media, shared his own version of the fake cover featuring himself donning the crown.
The captions for his cover read "Gavin Newsom's vocal revolution" as well as "hair, gel, and the art of being so handsome."
Melania Trump's "Silent Revolution" explained
Since Donald Trump was re-elected earlier this year, Melania has noticeably avoided the public eye, even opting out of living with him at the White House. Her absence has fueled heavy speculation about the state of her marriage and possible opposition to parts of her husband's aggressive MAGA agenda.
The cover comes after VF's new global editorial director revealed he was working on getting a photoshoot with the first lady. An editor for the magazine reacted angrily, vowing that they and their team would walk out if the plan goes through.
But according to Page Six, a fashion insider close to Melania claims she "laughed" when the magazine asked for a cover shoot back in July and rejected it immediately.
"She doesn't have time to be sitting in a photo shoot," the insider said. "Her priorities as First Lady are far more important… These people don’t deserve her anyway."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / Anadolu Agency