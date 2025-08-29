Gavin Newsom strikes again as MAGA fawns over fake Melania Trump Vanity Fair cover

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom recently took aim at First Lady Melania Trump after a fake magazine cover of her went viral on social media.

As MAGA fans fawned over a fake magazine cover featuring Melania Trump (l.), Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) shared his own, mocking the first lady. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

According to Newsweek, conservative YouTube channel Next News Network first shared the faux cover on Thursday, which features Melania donning a crown along with the captions "Melania Trump's Silent Revolution" and "Fashion, power, and the art of saying nothing."

The cover quickly gained the attention of MAGA Republicans on social media, with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham sharing it while both commenting on how it makes liberals "melt down."

Governor Newsom, who has been trolling Melania's husband, President Donald Trump, in recent days by mocking and imitating him on social media, shared his own version of the fake cover featuring himself donning the crown.

The captions for his cover read "Gavin Newsom's vocal revolution" as well as "hair, gel, and the art of being so handsome."