Is Melania Trump planning a comeback in 2024?

Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump has been missing from the public eye for some time, but she is now reportedly gearing up to return to the spotlight as her husband Donald Trump runs for re-election in 2024.

Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly preparing to make her big comeback to the public eye as her husband Donald Trump runs for re-election. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

A source close to the presidential campaign told Page Six that "Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024."

Trump is currently leading in the Republican Party's primary race by a wide margin and is expected to be the party's nominee, but he also faces 91 criminal charges and other legal issues that may keep him from returning to the White House.

Melania has remained notably silent as her husband publicly fights his mounting legal battles, leading the public to speculate on the state of their marriage.

The source told the outlet that Melania is now "feeling more sure of herself," attributing the ego boost to her recent appearance at former first lady Rosalynn Carter's funeral.

"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," they added. "She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around."