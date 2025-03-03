Melania Trump blasts Democrats for skipping her White House event on "revenge porn" legislation

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump recently attended an event at the White House, marking her first solo venture since her husband Donald Trump was re-elected president over a month ago.

On Monday, Melania Trump and lawmakers held a roundtable discussion in the nation's capital to support a bill that aims to criminalize "revenge porn." © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Monday, Melania joined lawmakers for a roundtable discussion regarding the Take It Down Act, a bill that seeks to make the "non-consensual sharing of sexual images" a felony, and force websites and social media to remove such content, along with those generated by AI, commonly referred to as "deepfake porn."

In a very brief speech, Melania argued that, "addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe, and supportive environment for our young people."

The bill recently passed a vote in the Senate, and is soon expected to head to Congress for another vote.

The bill was a bipartisan effort, as it was co-sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and has overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle.

Despite this, the first lady took a shot at Democrats for not attending her event.

"I was heartened to learn that Sen. Cruz and Sen. Klobuchar united to prioritize this fundamental matter," Melania said. "I must admit, I expected to see more Democrats here with us today.

"Surely, as adults, we can prioritize America's children ahead of partisan politics," she added.